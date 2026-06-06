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06.06.2026 10:12:00
SpaceX Stock Could Soar to $5 Trillion on IPO Day, According to a Wall Street Expert
SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled for Friday, June 12. The company will list its stock on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker SPCX. It will be priced at $135 per share, giving SpaceX an initial market capitalization of $1.77 trillion. But that figure could be much larger by the time the market closes.Institutional and retail investors are ravenous to own a stake in Elon Musk's company. In fact, demand is so great that CNBC's Jim Cramer -- a former hedge fund manager who earned returns of 24% annually over 14 years -- says SpaceX could "end up with a $5 trillion valuation on the day it comes public." That implies about 180% upside from its IPO price.However, Cramer also thinks the SpaceX IPO could be destructive for the rest of the stock market. Investors who want to participate may have to raise money by selling other stocks, and Cramer sees prime targets in Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia, three companies that account for nearly 17% of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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