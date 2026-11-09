Time Aktie

Time ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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09.11.2026 09:00:00

SpaceX Stock Fell to Its Lowest Level Since August After the Midterms. Is It Time to Buy?

Elon Musk probably isn't too happy with the midterm election outcomes. The world's wealthiest man donated more than $445 million to Republican candidates and political action committees this year. That includes more than $200 million in Texas, where his companies Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) and Tesla are headquartered. With Democrats taking control of the U.S. House and Senate as well as the governorship and House in Texas, Musk's companies could face some additional regulatory hurdles going forward.

It shouldn't be too surprising that both stocks saw their share prices fall in the aftermath of the election. SpaceX shares fell below their IPO price from June and now trade at their lowest level since August. Is it time to buy?

Image source: Getty Images.

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