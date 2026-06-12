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12.06.2026 19:35:42
SpaceX Stock Has Begun Trading on the Nasdaq at $150. Here's Why Investors Are Bidding Up the Share Price.
The biggest investing news Thursday night was that SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) CEO Elon Musk had become the world's first trillionaire (at least on paper), thanks to the initial public offering (IPO) of SpaceX at $135/share. This IPO shattered the record for the largest IPO in history, raising $75 billion.Today, SpaceX stock began publicly trading on the Nasdaq, opening at $150/share at about 11:45 AM ET. Before noon, that had jumped to $168/share, giving it a $2 trillion market cap, making it the seventh-largest company in the world. But before you fall victim to FOMO and race out to buy shares, there are some things you need to know about SpaceX's wild opening day.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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