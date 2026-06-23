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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.06.2026 12:56:48
SpaceX Stock Has Plunged 3 Days in a Row. Is This a Red Flag or a Buying Opportunity?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has taken investors on quite a roller coaster ride since its highly successful IPO. Just four days after raising $85 billion at a share price of $135, SpaceX reached as high as $225.64, and was temporarily more valuable than both Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Now, the stock has reversed course. While SpaceX still trades above its IPO price (at least, for now, shares have fallen for three days in a row, including a 16% decline on Monday. In this article, we'll take a look at what led to the decline and whether the stock could be a buying opportunity now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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