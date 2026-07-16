Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
16.07.2026 09:06:00
SpaceX Stock Has Stumbled Since Its IPO. History Says It Could Be Up by This Much in 1 Year.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock has been on a wild ride since the company went public just over a month ago. As of this writing, its share price is below its first-day opening price of $150.But where might it be in 12 months?A host of Wall Street analysts recently weighed in, setting a wide range of price targets for SpaceX stock, from $300 to $800. A more realistic forecast, however, based on two decades of IPO history, is that 11 months from now, its shares will be around $156.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!