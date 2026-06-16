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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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16.06.2026 10:24:00
SpaceX Stock Hit $2 Trillion on IPO Day. History Says a $10,000 Investment Will Be Worth This Much in a Year.
Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public at $135 per share on Friday, June 12. The company's initial market value of $1.8 trillion made it the largest IPO in history, and the stock gained more than 20% on the first trading day, carrying its valuation above $2 trillion.Large IPOs have historically underperformed during their first year on the market. In fact, history says $10,000 invested today will be worth less than $5,300 by June 2027. Here are the important details.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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