Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.07.2026 23:59:24
SpaceX Stock Is About to Face Its Biggest Hurdle Yet. Here's What Investors Should Do Next.
Since Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), aka SpaceX, conducted its initial public offering (IPO) early last month, shareholders have been on a nonstop thrill ride. The rocket launch, satellite communications, and artificial intelligence (AI) company opened above its offering price, surging 19% on its first day of trading. SpaceX stock gained as much as 50% before falling back to Earth and now trades below its first day closing price of about $161.History shows that the stock's erratic price movements will likely continue. Next week, that volatility could reach new heights as SpaceX faces its biggest hurdle yet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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