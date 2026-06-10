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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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10.06.2026 21:30:00
SpaceX Stock Is Almost Here. Could a $1,000 Investment Make You a Millionaire?
The SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) initial public offering (IPO) is imminent. Assuming nothing changes in the meantime, the well-discussed stock will begin public trading on Friday, June 12. Even if you aren't able to directly participate in the initial direct placement, you may have plans to buy it in the open market afterward.And the hype is certainly palpable enough to make you feel like it's a must-have investment. Indeed, you may even believe a relatively small investment now could grow into a major sum of money later.And this raises the question -- could investing just $1,000 in SpaceX this week make you a millionaire?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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