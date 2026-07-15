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15.07.2026 17:55:00
SpaceX Stock Is Already Down 37% From Its Peak. Here's What Deutsche Bank's $255 Target Says Happens Next
Barely a month after one of the most hyped listings in history, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX) has been humbled. After peaking around $225.64 in mid-June, SpaceX stock has slid to roughly $141, a drop of 37.5% that has pushed it below its $150 debut price and back toward its $135 offering level.Yet just as retail enthusiasm faded, analysts at Deutsche Bank stepped in with a buy rating and a $255 price target -- a call that, from today's beaten-down price, implies the analysts think the story is far from over. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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