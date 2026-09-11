SpaceX Stock Is Back Above $150. Here’s Where The Stock Could Be by the End of 2027

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) has taken investors on a wild ride since its record-breaking IPO on June 12. The company's shares debuted at $150, well above the $135 IPO price, blew past $200 at some point, then fell to as low as $104, and are now at $151 (as of writing), slightly above its opening day price, and all that in just about three months. Short-term volatility aside, there are reasons to be optimistic about SpaceX's future. Over the next year, we'll know more about whether the rocket company can achieve its ambitious goals. With that said, let's try to determine where the stock could be by the end of 2027 as it makes progress across multiple projects.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

In the second quarter, SpaceX's revenue increased 92% year over year to $7.8 billion. The company isn't profitable yet. It posted a net loss of $541 million, or $0.09 per share. But analysts expect SpaceX to improve on that front. On average (as of writing, according to Yahoo! Finance), analysts expect the company to report net earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the third quarter and $0.45 for the fourth, for a full-year EPS of $0.12, which will then soar to $1.75 next year, still according to the average consensus estimates.

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