Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.09.2026 12:00:02

SpaceX Stock Is Back Above $150. Here’s Where The Stock Could Be by the End of 2027

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) has taken investors on a wild ride since its record-breaking IPO on June 12. The company's shares debuted at $150, well above the $135 IPO price, blew past $200 at some point, then fell to as low as $104, and are now at $151 (as of writing), slightly above its opening day price, and all that in just about three months. Short-term volatility aside, there are reasons to be optimistic about SpaceX's future. Over the next year, we'll know more about whether the rocket company can achieve its ambitious goals. With that said, let's try to determine where the stock could be by the end of 2027 as it makes progress across multiple projects.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

In the second quarter, SpaceX's revenue increased 92% year over year to $7.8 billion. The company isn't profitable yet. It posted a net loss of $541 million, or $0.09 per share. But analysts expect SpaceX to improve on that front. On average (as of writing, according to Yahoo! Finance), analysts expect the company to report net earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the third quarter and $0.45 for the fourth, for a full-year EPS of $0.12, which will then soar to $1.75 next year, still according to the average consensus estimates.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tesla

mehr Analysen
04.09.26 Tesla Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.09.26 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.08.26 Tesla Kaufen DZ BANK
19.08.26 Tesla Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.08.26 Tesla Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 315,40 0,80% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen