Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.07.2026 09:52:00
SpaceX Stock Is Down 22% From Its Peak. History Says This Is How Low It Will Go -- and What Comes Next.
A heavily hyped initial public offering (IPO). An impressive post-IPO pop. A subsequent pullback. Investors have seen this story play out before. And they're seeing it again with Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX).SpaceX delivered the biggest IPO in history. Its shares soared over the next few days following the IPO. Now, though, the stock is down roughly 22% below its peak. How long can SpaceX go? What comes next for the highly followed space technology company's shares? Here's what history suggests.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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