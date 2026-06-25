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25.06.2026 10:12:00
SpaceX Stock Is Down 23% From Its Post-IPO High. History Says This Will Happen Next. (Hint: It's a Big Move.)
Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) made its market debut on June 12. It was the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history by two different measures. The company raised a record $75 billion, and the stock started trading with a record market capitalization of nearly $1.8 trillion.SpaceX shares hit an all-time high of $202 on June 16, representing 50% upside from its IPO price of $135. That brought its market value to $2.6 trillion. But the stock has since tumbled 23% to $156 as of June 23.Wall Street sees that as a buying opportunity. The median target price (from eight analysts) is $238.50 per share, implying 53% upside from the current price. But history says SpaceX stock will decline sharply in the coming months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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