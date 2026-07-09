Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.07.2026 10:48:00
SpaceX Stock Is Down 26% From Its Post-IPO High. History Says a $20,000 Investment Will Be Worth This Much by Mid-2027.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) made its public debut on June 12. The initial public offering (IPO) was historic not only because the company raised a record $75 billion, but also because its market value was an unprecedented $1.7 trillion at the IPO price of $135 per share.SpaceX soared 50% during the first three trading days, hitting a high of $202 per share amid strong demand from retail and institutional investors. But the stock has since fallen 26% to $150 per share because of anxiety about the company's recent bond offering and the upcoming lockup expiration dates.Here's what investors need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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