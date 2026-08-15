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16.08.2026 01:30:00
SpaceX Stock Is Down 33% From Its High. Elon Musk Expects Revenue to Rise 53-Fold to $1 Trillion by 2030.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) generated $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk just predicted that the company will hit $100 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by the end of this year, and $1 trillion in revenue by 2030. That would be a more than a 50-fold increase in five years, mainly on the back of artificial intelligence (AI) data center sales. No company has ever generated $1 trillion in revenue in a single year. How likely is it that SpaceX can achieve this number by 2030? Here's my honest take on whether SpaceX stock is a buy today.SpaceX just went completed the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. The company is known today for space services, but it's transitioning quickly into an AI infrastructure business. Capital expenditures were $19 billion across the business last quarter, mainly attributable to building data centers for AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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