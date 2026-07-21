Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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21.07.2026 22:29:00
SpaceX Stock Is Down 40% From Its Post-IPO Peak. Here's What History Says Happens to Mega-IPOs After a Drop Like This.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) continues to enthrall investors, but so far, it hasn't been the hit that many may have been expecting. As of this writing, SpaceX (as the company is also known) is 40% off its peak and well below both its $135 initial public offering (IPO) price and its $150 opening price on its first day of trading.But what investors really want to know is what comes next: Is it a bargain at the current price, and could this be the right time to buy? What has happened to other mega-IPOs may shed some light on that question.When you hear "mega-IPO," you might be thinking of today's biggest companies, like Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft. But these companies went public decades ago, at much smaller sizes, before they were household names, and before the mega-IPO was a thing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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22.07.26
|KORREKTUR/ROUNDUP: Tesla verfehlt Gewinnerwartung der Wall Street (dpa-AFX)
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22.07.26
|ROUNDUP: Tesla verfehlt Gewinnerwartung der Wall Street (dpa-AFX)
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22.07.26
|Tesla verfehlt Gewinnerwartung der Wall Street (dpa-AFX)
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22.07.26