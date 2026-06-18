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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.06.2026 19:30:01
SpaceX Stock Is Down Again Today. Is Now the Time to Buy?
The frenzy over the Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO is subsiding as SpaceX shares are heading for their second straight down day. While the stock is still above its opening-day closing price of $161 per share, investors who thought they missed out might be considering jumping in as it drops. SpaceX stock is now about 12% off its high with today's 7.6% drop, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. The decision on whether to jump in now depends on one's investment plan. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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