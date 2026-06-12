Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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12.06.2026 17:05:00
SpaceX Stock Is Now Trading. Should You Buy SPCX Today?
The wait is over.Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock finally made its public debut in the largest IPO in history. Right off the bat, the space and AI conglomerate is one of the 10 largest companies on Earth and bigger than Elon Musk's other mega-cap, Tesla.With all the hoopla, you're probably asking yourself: Should I buy in? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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