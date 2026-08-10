Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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10.08.2026 06:00:00
SpaceX Stock Is Slumping: Is Now the Time to Buy or Hold Off?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), which most people know as SpaceX, received a lot of attention from the press and investors when it sold shares to the public for the first time in June. The stock price certainly has been on a wild ride since the initial public offering (IPO).The company priced the IPO at $135, with the closing price peaking at above $211 on June 16. It has dropped dramatically since then, closing at $114.92 on Aug. 6, 46% below the high price.Does this represent a buying opportunity? Or is it a warning to avoid SpaceX shares?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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