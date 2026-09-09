SpaceX Stock Is Still Below Its Opening Price. Here's What to Watch Next.

Currently, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) trades for under $150 per share. It opened at around $150 per share, so it's still below that price tag. While that may be a red flag for some investors, I don't think it's that big of a deal. Any stock will go through a volatile period when it hits the public markets, as supply and demand for the stock have to shake out for a bit. With the stock hovering around its opening price, I think this suggests it was fairly valued heading into the initial public offering (IPO).

But what comes next?

I think there are a few things that SpaceX investors need to watch for, as they could determine the next direction of the stock move.

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