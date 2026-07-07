Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.07.2026 16:19:00
SpaceX Stock Is Worth This Much, According to Dan Ives (Hint: Big Gains Ahead)
Wedbush research analyst Dan Ives recently initiated coverage on Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), marking a notable moment for Elon Musk's newly public company. Following SpaceX's historic IPO, Ives published an upbeat assessment emphasizing the company's space industry heritage and its emerging role in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.Ives' analysis frames SpaceX as more than a rocket and satellite operator, highlighting its status as a vertically integrated technology business with recurring revenue streams and strategic depth that could deliver long-term gains.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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