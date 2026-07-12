Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
12.07.2026 06:23:00
SpaceX Stock Just Dropped Below Its Debut Price. Is the Stock a Buy?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) pulled off the largest IPO in history last month, opening at $150 per share and ending the day at $161, with a market value of $2.1 trillion. The stock has been highly volatile since then, rising to a high of about $225 before eventually declining below its opening price. SpaceX's shares are currently worth $145 apiece. Should investors buy the stock at current levels? IPOs tend to generate significant enthusiasm because they offer the opportunity to invest in promising companies early. Imagine buying shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on the day it went public. Even a relatively modest investment in the e-commerce leader then would be worth a small fortune today. Not every company is Amazon, but SpaceX could deliver similar -- or even better -- returns over the long run, provided the corporation's ambitious vision materializes.Image source: the Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!