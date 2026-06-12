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12.06.2026 19:48:00
SpaceX Stock Just Opened At $150, Up 11% From its IPO Price of $135
The day many investors have been waiting for has finally arrived. The much-ballyhooed initial public offering (IPO) of SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) kicked off on Friday morning. Expectations were high heading into what has been billed as the biggest IPO of all time, and the stock made a splash on its debut.Demand was high ahead of the event, with the SpaceX IPO more than four times oversubscribed, according to Bloomberg. Put another way, there was four times as much demand as shares available. The offering was priced at $135 per share, with plans to sell more than 555 million shares, raising $75 billion for the company. This would have valued SpaceX at a record $1.77 trillion, which would have made it the world's ninth-most-valuable company. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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