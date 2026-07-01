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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.07.2026 12:11:00
SpaceX Stock Now Has a Price-to-Sales Ratio Over 115. Is It Worth Buying Anyway?
Even after cooling off from its post-IPO rally, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, has a market cap of $2.25 trillion and is one of the most valuable companies in the world. Based on its revenue of about $19.3 billion over the past four quarters, SpaceX has a price-to-sales ratio of about 116.Let's be clear. That's an incredibly high multiple. Some of the most rapidly growing AI infrastructure stocks trade for P/S multiples in the 40-50 range. The average S&P 500 company trades for about 3x sales. But there's more to the story. The price-to-sales ratio of 116 is a backward-looking metric. The more important thing to consider is whether SpaceX's revenue in 2027, 2028, and beyond will justify it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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