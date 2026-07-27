Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.07.2026 22:30:00
SpaceX Stock Plummets 50% Below Its Post-IPO High. History Says a $5,000 Investment Will Be Worth This Much by June 2027.
It's been less than two months since Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed the largest IPO in history. In this short time frame, SpaceX stock opened at $150, rocketed to a peak of around $226 just days later, and has since plummeted to $113. That represents a 50% decline from its post-IPO high. The question smart investors are asking is whether SpaceX's return from orbit creates a chance to buy the dip, or if it's time to step aside.Image source: Getty Images.SpaceX's early frenzy was fueled by a mix of narrative and momentum. The company's reusable rocket technology and expanding Starlink constellation already positioned it as a dominant player in commercial spaceflight. Layered on top is SpaceX's aggressive push into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, including new capacity agreements with hyperscalers like Anthropic and Alphabet's Google Cloud.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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27.07.26
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