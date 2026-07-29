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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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29.07.2026 08:05:00
SpaceX Stock Reaches All-Time Low. Here's the Case for Buying Before Aug. 4 Earnings.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) recently completed one of the most successful IPOs in history.When the company's IPO was announced, analysts expected SpaceX to raise between $50 billion and $75 billion. As the space stock's IPO drew closer, the company confirmed that it would target the high end of that range: $75 billion.SpaceX's public debut, of course, was a wild success. Underwriters were able to sell so much stock at the intended price that so-called "greenshoe options" were triggered, allowing them to sell even more SpaceX stock to the public. This brought SpaceX's total IPO proceeds to $87.5 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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