Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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04.07.2026 09:05:00
SpaceX Stock Rebounds Above $170. Here Is How Much Upside Analysts See Left.
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock has been incredibly volatile in the weeks following its groundbreaking IPO.In many ways, this was expected. The company sold less than 5% of its total outstanding shares during its public sale. That means just a tiny fraction of the company is available for public purchase -- a dynamic that can lead to sudden supply-and-demand imbalances. Most major companies, for comparison, have at least 80% of their outstanding shares trading on public markets. After pricing its IPO at around $135 per share, the stock immediately soared well above $200 per share. SpaceX shares tumbled in the days to come, bottoming out around $150 per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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