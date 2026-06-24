Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.06.2026 07:05:00
SpaceX Stock Soared on Day One. Is the Stock a Buy at $2 Trillion?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock recorded its first trade as a public company at $150 a share -- $15 above the official IPO price that many investors never actually got a chance to pay. Closing above $160 on that first day, only a lucky few actually managed to buy at the IPO price and book the "official" 19% profit on Day One.And that's fine.If you didn't get a chance to buy until Day Two, there was still another 20% profit waiting for you.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|338,50
|0,95%