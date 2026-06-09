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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 13:45:00
SpaceX Stock Starts Trading This Week. Here's What to Expect.
SpaceX is slated to be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) ever on the stock market. Management is plans to offer 555,555,555 shares at $135 each to raise $75 billion. To put that in perspective, the most a company ever raised was $26.5 billion by Saudi Aramco in 2019, and the most raised on a U.S. stock exchange was $21.8 billion by Alibaba in 2014.It's a historic moment, and it's planned for this week. Here's what to expect.According to Reuters, SpaceX plans to offer as much as 30% of the share sale to retail investors. It's unusual for any IPO stock to go to retail investors, although it's been happening through online trading platforms like Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). The company is aiming to raise a lot of money, and it might need the extra demand.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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