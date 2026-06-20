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20.06.2026 12:00:00

SpaceX Stock Surged 30% After Its IPO. Here's Where It's Going Next, According to 2 Wall Street Analysts

Last Friday, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public, opening at $150 per share. Since hitting the Nasdaq, SpaceX, the stock has surged as high as 50%. However, as of June 18, the shares were hovering at about $190 -- a bit less than 30% above the opening-day price.Below, I'll analyze some commentary from two Wall Street analysts and share their opinions on whether SpaceX stock has further room to run.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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