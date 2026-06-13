NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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13.06.2026 10:48:00
SpaceX Stock Will Be Worth More Than Nvidia, According to Certain Wall Street Experts
Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), known as SpaceX, went public on Friday, June 12. The rocket and satellite company priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $135 per share. With about 13.1 billion shares outstanding, that gave SpaceX an initial market value of nearly $1.8 trillion, making it the largest IPO in history.Yet some Wall Street experts think SpaceX will blast past Nvidia's current market value of $4.9 trillion. CNBC's Jim Cramer says the company could quickly hit $6 trillion, and hedge fund billionaire Ron Baron says SpaceX could eventually be worth $14 trillion.Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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