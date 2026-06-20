Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
21.06.2026 01:03:00
SpaceX Stock's Biggest Test Isn't Its Post-IPO Drop. It's Coming in Late July.
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) has put new shareholders through a lot in just over a week of public trading. The rocket and satellite-internet company priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $135 a share on June 11 -- the biggest IPO ever at $75 billion. Then it jumped about 19% in its Nasdaq debut the next day, and it kept climbing from there, pushing past $200. As of this writing, however, shares have slipped back to around $185 -- still comfortably above the offer price, but low enough to leave many of the buyers who piled in during that first-week surge underwater.That up-and-down is the story getting all the attention. But I'd look past it. The pullback is minor next to what arrives in late July or early August, when two separate forces hit the stock at about the same time.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!