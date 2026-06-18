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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.06.2026 17:30:00
SpaceX Surges Past Taiwan Semiconductor to Become the World's 6th Most Valuable Company. Is It Too Late to Buy?
In just its second trading day as a public company, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) blasted above a $2.5 trillion market value -- pulling ahead of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) as the world's sixth most valuable company behind Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.Here's what SpaceX needs to deliver to still make it a good growth stock to buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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