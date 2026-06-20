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20.06.2026 19:53:00
SpaceX Surpassed Amazon in Market Cap This Week. What's Next for the Red-Hot Space Stock?
On June 16, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, soared to an intraday high of $225.29 per share. With 13.17 billion fully diluted shares outstanding, SpaceX was worth $2.97 trillion for a few minutes. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) traded 10.6% below its own $2.96 trillion market cap peak that day.The situation has reversed in the last couple of days, as Amazon caught a second wind and SpaceX started to sputter. As of this writing on June 18, Amazon is back on top with a $2.62 trillion cap versus the rocketry and AI company's $2.36 trillion reading.Still, SpaceX's post-IPO momentum was an awe-inspiring moment, and the cap rankings might flip again. It's getting crowded in the trillion-dollar club.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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