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WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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15.06.2026 22:31:24

SpaceX Surpassed Broadcom, Meta Platforms, and Tesla in Market Cap on Its IPO Day. Can It Take on Amazon's Market Cap Next?

SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), the aerospace and AI company founded by Elon Musk, went public on June 12 at a valuation of $1.77 trillion, making it the largest IPO in history. Today, its market cap reached $2.40 trillion, making it the sixth-most-valuable company in the world. That puts it ahead of tech giants like Broadcom, Meta, and Tesla, but could it overtake Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) -- which is worth $2.65 trillion -- within the next few days? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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