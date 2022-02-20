|
20.02.2022 13:07:00
SpaceX Takes the Lead in Space Tourism
SpaceX is doing it again.One year ago -- to the month, if not exactly to the day -- Elon Musk's pioneering satellite-launching company announced plans to enter the space tourism business as well. Announcing its arrival with a Super Bowl commercial for "Inspiration4," SpaceX described how it would launch the first-ever privately crewed space mission, with Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) CEO Jared Isaacman piloting a Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on what turned out to be a three-day jaunt into space and around the Earth.One year later, The Washington Post is reporting Isaacman just reserved three more flights with SpaceX -- two more Falcon 9/Crew Dragon combos, to be followed by a privately crewed mission that will take SpaceX's new Starship up for a spin.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!