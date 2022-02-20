SpaceX Takes the Lead in Space Tourism

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

SpaceX is doing it again.One year ago -- to the month, if not exactly to the day -- Elon Musk's pioneering satellite-launching company announced plans to enter the space tourism business as well. Announcing its arrival with a Super Bowl commercial for "Inspiration4," SpaceX described how it would launch the first-ever privately crewed space mission, with Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) CEO Jared Isaacman piloting a Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on what turned out to be a three-day jaunt into space and around the Earth.One year later, The Washington Post is reporting Isaacman just reserved three more flights with SpaceX -- two more Falcon 9/Crew Dragon combos, to be followed by a privately crewed mission that will take SpaceX's new Starship up for a spin.