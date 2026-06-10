True Aktie
WKN: 889349 / ISIN: TH0375010012
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10.06.2026 16:00:00
SpaceX Thinks Its AI Business Has $26.5 Trillion in Potential. Here's Why It May Actually Be True.
The SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) is nearly upon us. If you're interested in participating, or even just following along, it's critical that you read the company's IPO prospectus.By reading the prospectus, you'll encounter many surprising claims. SpaceX, for example, wants to pioneer a "multiplanetary" civilization, powered by orbital data centers, artificial superintelligence, and a permanent human base on the moon. Putting everything together, SpaceX believes that its bold vision provides the largest investment opportunity in history. "We believe we have identified the largest actionable total addressable market in human history," the SpaceX prospectus reads. "We estimate that our quantifiable TAM is $28.5 trillion."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu True Corp. PCL
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