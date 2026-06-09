Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
09.06.2026 08:05:00
SpaceX Thinks This "Early Stage" Business Is Critical to Its $1.77 Trillion IPO Valuation
With the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) just days away, it's critical for every potential investor to review the company's IPO prospectus. In this 370 page report, a few critical details are revealed. Arguably, the most important figures to understand are SpaceX's claimed total addressable market, or TAM."We believe we have identified the largest TAM in human history," the company brags. "We estimate that our quantifiable TAM is $28.5 trillion."Perhaps surprisingly, only 1% of this total addressable market deals with rocket launches -- a business segment that SpaceX forecasts only has $370 billion in potential runway. Less than 6% of SpaceX's total addressable market, meanwhile, deals with its Starlink internet service -- currently, its sole profitable business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!