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13.11.2026 00:23:07

SpaceX To Build $24 Bln Texas Power And AI Facility

(RTTNews) - SpaceX (SPCX) is planning an estimated $24 billion investment in a natural gas-fired power plant and supercomputing facility at Starbase, Texas, according to a public hearing notice. The project is expected to be developed in multiple phases, with the possibility of further expansion.

The company has applied for a property tax abatement for the proposed facilities, which it would construct, own and operate. The Starbase City Commission is scheduled to consider the tax incentive and a related economic development agreement at a public meeting on December 9.

The notice did not specify the size or duration of the proposed tax relief, the plant's generating capacity or the computing facility's planned scale.

Building its own power plant could help SpaceX avoid lengthy delays in connecting the project to Texas' main electricity grid, as opposition to large data centres grows across the United States.

SpaceX affiliate Lone Star Mineral Development has also filed plans for an eight-mile natural gas pipeline, known as Starpipe, to supply a planned facility producing liquid methane for Starship rockets. The pipeline is scheduled to enter service by January 2027.

The investment follows strong business growth, with SpaceX reporting a 161 percent increase in third-quarter revenue and a ninefold rise in AI revenue. The company has also been renting computing capacity to Google, Anthropic and other customers.

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