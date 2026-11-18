One of the biggest companies ever is planning to go public on Nov. 19: Anthropic. The current record for the largest IPO is held by Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), which went public earlier this year. In a short period, investors will have a chance to buy either (or both) of these two blockbuster 2026 IPOs. But the question is, should you?

Of the two, I'm leaning heavily toward Anthropic, as its valuation is pretty reasonable for the growth it's delivering. While I'm still a SpaceX fan, it's hard to ignore what Anthropic brings to the table.

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