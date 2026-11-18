Anthropic Aktie
ISIN: US03703U1079
|
18.11.2026 07:09:02
SpaceX vs. Anthropic: Here’s Which Mega-IPO Stock I’d Buy After Anthropic Goes Public.
One of the biggest companies ever is planning to go public on Nov. 19: Anthropic. The current record for the largest IPO is held by Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), which went public earlier this year. In a short period, investors will have a chance to buy either (or both) of these two blockbuster 2026 IPOs. But the question is, should you?
Of the two, I'm leaning heavily toward Anthropic, as its valuation is pretty reasonable for the growth it's delivering. While I'm still a SpaceX fan, it's hard to ignore what Anthropic brings to the table.
Image source: Getty Images.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Anthropic
Analysen zu Anthropic
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anthropic
|0,00
|0,00%