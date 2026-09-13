Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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14.09.2026 00:30:00
SpaceX vs. Apple: Wall Street Sees Strong Upside for One of These Stocks and Remains Neutral On the Other
Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two of the largest publicly traded companies in the world. However, they are markedly different.
Apple, which focuses on consumer tech hardware, went public in 1980 and now has a market cap of nearly $4.7 trillion. SpaceX, which focuses on building rockets, broadband, and artificial intelligence (AI), only went public in June and has a market cap of over $2 trillion.
Wall Street sees strong upside for one of these stocks and remains neutral on the other, at least from an appreciation perspective.
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