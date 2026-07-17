Orbit Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A0M7Q9 / ISIN: INE628H01015
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17.07.2026 21:19:53
SpaceX vs. AST SpaceMobile: Which Space Stock Will get Your Portfolio Into Orbit in 2026?
The satellite race is intensifying as Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) seek to connect the world from orbit, leaving investors to decide which pioneer offers better long-term potential.Space Exploration Technologies — SpaceX — provides high-speed internet through its Starlink constellation and dominates the global rocket launch market. AST SpaceMobile focuses on a direct-to-device cellular network, eliminating the need for specialized ground equipment. Both companies aim to bridge the global digital divide, but their business models and financial health vary significantly.Space Exploration Technologies provides rocket launch services to commercial and government agencies while scaling its Starlink broadband business. As of March 31, 2026, Starlink reported approximately 10.3 million subscribers across 164 distinct markets. The company leverages its reusable rocket technology to deploy its own satellite constellations at a significantly lower cost than traditional aerospace firms.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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