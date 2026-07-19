Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
19.07.2026 19:21:01
SpaceX vs. BWX Technologies: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors face a choice between high-growth disruption and steady government contracting when choosing between Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), better known as SpaceX, and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) for their portfolios in 2026.SpaceX’s focus on reusable rocketry and satellite internet contrasts with the nuclear manufacturing expertise of BWX Technologies. While one aims to lower the cost of reaching orbit, the other provides critical nuclear solutions for global security and clean energy.Space Exploration Technologies designs and operates reusable rockets, the Starship platform, and the Starlink broadband service. By March 2026, the company served 10.3 million Starlink subscribers across 164 countries and territories. Its business strategy centers on reducing launch costs through reusability while leveraging its own rockets to deploy a massive satellite constellation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
16:04
|ROUNDUP: Tesla will in Deutschland expandieren (dpa-AFX)
|
09:20
|Tesla-Aktie: Ausbau der Produktion in Deutschland geplant (dpa-AFX)
|
08:16