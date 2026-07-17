LUWAG Leben und Wohnen Aktie
WKN DE: 548965 / ISIN: DE0005489652
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17.07.2026 22:25:01
SpaceX vs. Caterpillar: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026, the Aerospace Innovator or the Construction Giant?
Choosing between Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), better known as SpaceX, and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) involves weighing the explosive potential of aerospace innovation against the reliable returns of an established heavy equipment giant.SpaceX is redefining human access to space with its reusable rocket systems, while Caterpillar remains the primary engine for global construction and mining activity. Both companies play critical roles in building the physical infrastructure of the future, though they operate at vastly different stages of financial maturity and market valuation.SpaceX operates a multi-faceted business model focused on reducing the cost of space access through reusable rocket technology and providing global internet services. The company generates revenue through commercial satellite launches, government contracts for NASA and the Department of Defense, and its Starlink broadband subsidiary. By employing over 22,000 full-time employees, the firm continues to scale its Starship program to support long-term goals of lunar and Martian exploration.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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