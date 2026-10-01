Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
01.10.2026 23:24:01
SpaceX vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SPCX) involves balancing the reliability of a legacy defense leader against the high growth potential of a modern space innovator.
Lockheed Martin provides stable government contracts and dividends, whereas Space Exploration Technologies focuses on disrupting satellite connectivity and launch costs. Investors must decide whether they prefer established profitability or aggressive expansion.
Lockheed Martin operates as a premier global aerospace and defense provider, focusing on high-tech aeronautics, missiles, and fire control. In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company noted that the U.S. government accounted for nearly 72% of its total consolidated sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, particularly with the F-35 Lightning II program representing approximately 27% of its total revenue. This reliance makes the company a staple among defense stocks, as it manages critical logistics and specialized support for military operations worldwide.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
30.09.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.26
|Elon Musk klärt auf: Dafür steht das Tesla-Logo wirklich (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert Tesla-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Tesla von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie verliert: Gehaltserhöhung von bis zu fünf Prozent für Mitarbeiter in Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
|
28.09.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
|
28.09.26
|ROUNDUP: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
|
25.09.26
|SpaceX pivots away from space (Financial Times)
|
23.09.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Start (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lockheed Martin Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
|41 180,00
|-0,87%
|Lockheed Martin Corp.
|449,70
|-0,07%
|Tesla
|317,00
|0,43%