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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.08.2026 16:15:00
SpaceX vs. Micron: Which High-Growth Titan Is the Better Buy?
For companies valued at $1 trillion or more, few can match the growth Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) (better known as SpaceX) are delivering. In each of their past quarters, Micron delivered an incredible 346% growth, while SpaceX posted 92%. That makes them the fastest-growing trillion-dollar companies.But which one is the better buy right now? Let's take a look at each stock and see which makes the most sense for your investment dollars.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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