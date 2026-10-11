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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.10.2026 13:45:00
SpaceX vs. Micron: Which Is the Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Own for the Next 5 Years?
Two of the more popular artificial intelligence (AI) stocks among investors right now are Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). However, one clearly stands out as the better buy over the next five years: SpaceX.
Let's look at why I'd buy SpaceX and avoid Micron.
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