Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.10.2026 16:30:00
SpaceX vs. Nvidia: Which Is the Better Trillion-Dollar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock for 2027?
Investors looking for ways to profit from artificial intelligence (AI) have an interesting choice heading into 2027. On one side is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the company that essentially supplies the picks and shovels of the AI boom. On the other is Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), which has evolved from a rocket company into a vertically integrated technology platform spanning Starlink, AI infrastructure, government contracting, and space exploration.
Both companies have enormous catalysts heading into 2027 and each stock comes with expectations that leave little room for disappointment. But if I had to choose only one for next year, I think the answer comes down to a surprisingly simple idea: which company has the more predictable path to turning AI spending into profits?
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|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|212,45
|0,02%
|Tesla
|337,75
|0,01%
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