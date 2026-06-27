Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.06.2026 13:07:00
SpaceX vs. Tesla: Here's Which Elon Musk Stock I'd Buy Right Now
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, has been a publicly traded company for seven days. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been public for 16 years. SpaceX is the newer, shinier Elon Musk toy, and it's getting more attention from the two companies' co-CEO today.Right now, there's one reason you might want to own SpaceX stock over Tesla. But I'm not 100% convinced this is the right choice.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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