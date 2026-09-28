SpaceX vs. Tesla: Which Elon Musk Stock Is the Better Buy for the Next 5 Years?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) went public in 2010 and has crushed broader equities since. The man who has led the company through that entire period, Elon Musk, recently took another one of his companies public: Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX). The rocket company has moved sideways (more or less) since its record-breaking IPO in June, but it boasts attractive opportunities that may enable it to follow in Tesla's footsteps and deliver life-changing returns over the long run. But could it outperform Tesla through 2031? Let's find out which of these Musk-led companies is the better buy.

Tesla remains one of the leaders in the electric vehicle (EV) market that it helped pioneer. The company's Model Y has been one of the world's best-selling cars -- EV or not -- for the past three years. However, Tesla's future is increasingly tied to projects beyond its core EV business. One potential lucrative opportunity is robotaxis. Tesla first launched its robotaxi service in Austin last year and has since expanded the service to several other cities.

Continue reading