Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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28.09.2026 17:05:00
SpaceX vs. Tesla: Which Elon Musk Stock Is the Better Buy for the Next 5 Years?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) went public in 2010 and has crushed broader equities since. The man who has led the company through that entire period, Elon Musk, recently took another one of his companies public: Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX). The rocket company has moved sideways (more or less) since its record-breaking IPO in June, but it boasts attractive opportunities that may enable it to follow in Tesla's footsteps and deliver life-changing returns over the long run. But could it outperform Tesla through 2031? Let's find out which of these Musk-led companies is the better buy.
Tesla remains one of the leaders in the electric vehicle (EV) market that it helped pioneer. The company's Model Y has been one of the world's best-selling cars -- EV or not -- for the past three years. However, Tesla's future is increasingly tied to projects beyond its core EV business. One potential lucrative opportunity is robotaxis. Tesla first launched its robotaxi service in Austin last year and has since expanded the service to several other cities.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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14:44
|ROUNDUP 2: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
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13:18
|ROUNDUP: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
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25.09.26
|SpaceX pivots away from space (Financial Times)
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23.09.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Start (finanzen.at)
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22.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Tesla-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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21.09.26
|There’s room in space for more than just Elon Musk (Financial Times)
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17.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie trotzdem stark: US-Regulierer stellt kritische Fragen zum autonomen Cybercab (dpa-AFX)
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16.09.26
|Tesla, IBM & Co: Warum die Börsengänge von OpenAI und Anthropic Blue-Chip-Aktien gefährlich werden könnten (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|13:48
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:48
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|13:48
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|316,35
|-3,29%
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