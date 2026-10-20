SpaceX vs. Tesla: Which Is the Better Elon Musk Stock to Own for the Next 5 Years

Elon Musk is the CEO of two publicly traded, trillion-dollar corporations. The first, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), has produced outstanding returns since its 2010 IPO. The second, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), has been on the market for only four months, but it holds the record for the largest IPO in history. Tesla and SpaceX are excellent businesses, but which one will be the better performer over the next five years?

Tesla is one of the leaders in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The company's Model Y has been the best-selling car (EV or not) for the past three years. However, Tesla's future is increasingly tied to other projects, especially its robotaxi ambitions. The company has made progress on that front recently. Tesla launched the Cybercab in early September, a vehicle specifically designed for its robotaxi fleet.

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